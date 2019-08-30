757 Showdown: King’s Fork travels to Smithfield in Battle of Route 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD, Va. - The high school football season has just begun, but there's already a rivalry matchup on the horizon.

King's Fork High School travels to Smithfield High School to face off in what's known as the "Battle of Route 10," due to the short drive down State Route 10 that separates the two.

“The proximity from King’s Fork to Smithfield just heightens the fan awareness, the trash that’s talked," Smithfield head coach Mike Newhall said. "I think it’ll be a good environment here Friday night.”

Newhall took over the program last season, and this is the first season that Kermit Buggs is head coach of King's Fork. It will be the first time the two coaches are part of this rivalry matchup, but the Battle of Route 10 is nothing new to Buggs.

“It’s a little bit different for me because the original Battle of Route 10 was Surry County [High School] and Smithfield," said Buggs, who coached Surry County from 1999 to 2003. "It’s more of a personal battle than just the Battle of Route 10, but also we’re looking forward to it.”

Buggs won a state championship during his time with Surry County, and has coached at the college level since leaving after the 2003 season. As he adjusts to once again coaching high school players, he's still trying to memorize everyone's name and finds himself in a similar position to what Newhall was going through last season.

"I didn't even know a lot of their names at this point last year at this juncture," Newhall said. I honestly didn't know everybody's name because it happened so late."

Friday night's matchup at Smithfield between the Bulldogs and Packers gets underway at 7:00 p.m.