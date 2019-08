HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a 23-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the shooting was in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and Old Aberdeen Road and happened around 11:30 p.m.

An investigation by police has revealed that the man was shot while walking in the area of when he was struck by gunfire.

Police are still investigating the shooting and do not have any suspect(s) information at this time.

