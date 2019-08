BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. – The Bertie County Humane Society is looking to find a home for two to four dogs.

According to the Humane Society, the dogs will be euthanized for space on Friday.

“We are begging for help”: Bertie Co. Humane Society euthanizing dogs for space. Looking for a home for a few pups said the Humane Society in a Facebook Post.

The Birtie County Humane Society is located on 217 County Farm Road in Windsor, North Carolina.

You can contact the Humane Society at 252-325-3647.