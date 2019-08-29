Virginia Beach, Blacksburg named in list for safest college towns

VIRGINIA – Two cities in Virginia, Blacksburg and Virginia Beach, have made a list by SafeWise that ranks the 50 safest college towns in America for 2019.

In this list and study by SafeWise ranked Blacksburg 9th and Virginia Beach 41st.

Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech is located, has less than 1 violent crime per 1,000 residents. The population is 45,443 residents.

According to SafeWise, Blacksburg was ranked 22nd on its 2018 list but jumped 13 spots because of the decreased amount of property crime.

Virginia Beach may not have a large state school in its city limits, but Regent University, Virginia Wesleyan University, and an Old Dominion University satellite campus, make it a prominent location for college students.

In Virginia Beach, 1.38 violent crimes happen per 1,000 residents, according to SafeWise.

The safest college towns in America represents 28 states and more than 50 colleges and universities.

To see more on the SafeWise study and list, click here.