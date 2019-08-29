Virginia Beach-based task force prepares to respond to Hurricane Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach-based FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team is preparing to assist Florida officials as Hurricane Dorian strengthens into a Category 4 storm.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, 14 members of the Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) are currently in Puerto Rico working with local and federal authorities, establishing the region’s rescue needs. Puerto Rico escaped most of the storm, and the team is now preparing to send more members to conduct water rescue operations and assist with relief efforts in Florida.

VA-TF2 has not received an official activation order yet, but the Virginia Beach Fire Department said that could change within the next 24 hours.

If the order to deploy is given, the team, which is comprised of firefighters and specialty personnel from across Hampton Roads and the surrounding region, will assemble at the Fire Training Center before making the trip to Florida.

