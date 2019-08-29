× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns, labor day weekend forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Finally, a full day of sunshine after a dreary week…

Cold front that crossed through the area last night, will usher in a pattern change starting today. Thanks to high pressure moving in from the west, our Thursday will be beautiful and feature sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be light and out of the north between 5-10 mph leading to comfortable humidity levels. If you plan on traveling for the upcoming holiday weekend, conditions will be ideal across the entire state with sunshine and dry conditions for both Virginia and North Carolina.

Tonight, will be exceptionally comfortable with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s.

The gorgeous late-summer weather continues Friday. Skies will be sunny and dew points will stay in the low 60s (leading to another comfortable day.) Winds will be light and out of the south between 5-10 mph. Friday night will be PERFECT with temperatures falling into the upper 60s under clear skies.

Overall, the Labor Day Weekend looks incredible for this time of year. Other than a stray pop-up shower (mainly Sunday) skies will be partly-mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer on Saturday and in the mid-to-upper 80s while Sunday will feature highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will approach the area Labor Day leading to scattered storm chances with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s. The track of Dorian will greatly decide our weather pattern by the middle of next week. If remnants head north our rain chances will increase. Stay tuned!

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 29th

1988 F2 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Erin: Satellite imagery and data indicate that Erin is merging with a frontal system and is now an extratropical low. The low is expected to accelerate northeastward toward Nova Scotia over the next 24 h, and some slight intensification is expected during that time. After 24 h, the system is expected to be absorbed by a larger extratropical low over eastern Canada. This is the last advisory on Erin from the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian:

Dorian continues northwestward at 13 mph. Confidence in the track forecast is fairly high for the first 48 hours, with Dorian expected to continue moving northwestward and then begin to turn west-northwestward between mid-level ridging to the north and a mid- to upper-level low retrograding westward across the Straits of Florida. The most notable change in the new forecast is that it’s a little bit slower than the previous one as Dorian approaches Florida. As of now, Dorian would make landfall in Florida late Sunday night into Monday morning as a Category 3 Hurricane.

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker

