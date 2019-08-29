Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins starts, Redskins stopped by Ravens in 2019 preseason finale

Posted 10:36 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, August 29, 2019

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. – It was our last look at the rook’ – but for how long?

First round rookie Dwayne Haskins, selected by the Redskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, made his first professional start in Thursday’s 2019 preseason finale – a Redskins 20-7 home loss to Baltimore. The former Ohio State star played the entire first half, six possessions, and completed 10 of his 17 passing attempts for 104 yards.

Haskins’ lone score of the night capped-off an eight-play, 75 yard touchdown drive. Haskins hooked-up with Steven Sims, Jr. for a seven-yard TD strike.

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

For the preseason, four games of action, Haskins completes 32-of-58 passes for 409 yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks.

Case Keenum will start at quarterback for the Redskins when Washington opens its regular season Sunday September 8th at Philadelphia. Haskins is set to be the backup.

 

 

