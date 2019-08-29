Police investigate Norfolk shooting after two men injured

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life threatning injuries.

According to officials, the shooting was around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Covel Street and the injured man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police also discovered a second adult man suffering from a non-life threatening graze wound. He was treated at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives ask for anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

