Overturned vehicle leaves person hospitalized in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person is in the hospital following a Thursday afternoon crash.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, dispatch received a call at 12:08 p.m. for a vehicle crash with possible entrapment. Crews from the Virginia Beach Fire and Police Departments, as well as Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services, responded to the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and North Birdneck Road.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. The people inside had self-extricated.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation by police.