Mercy Chefs opens community kitchen to help feed families in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One local nonprofit is helping to feed hungry families in Hampton Roads.

Mercy Chefs opened a community kitchen Tuesday in Portsmouth. There is a commercial kitchen and a teaching kitchen.

At the commercial kitchen, chefs will prepare meals each week for members of the community in need.

The teaching kitchen is a place where people can come and learn how to cook healthy recipes, even on a budget.

Mercy Chefs is a disaster relief group that serves restaurant-quality meals to people in disaster zones. Founder Gary LeBlanc says that while they usually focus on helping people after natural disasters, he realized there is also an everyday need right here at home.

"So, we're going to focus all our efforts on childhood nutrition, childhood hunger issues and working with other organizations that are making a huge impact on the difference in our community," LeBlanc told us.

Local chefs are encouraged to help the cause and prepare meals for the kitchen to feed the community.

