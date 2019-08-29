Mental health skill building and a day for the community on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For adults struggling with mental health issues there are programs through TALK Family of Virginia that help to build everyday skills.

Nikki Francis and Sonya Allen join us with some details about help that is out there and TALK Family of Virginia's Community Day, August 31st in Norfolk.  The event is held annually to give back, help kids go back to school and address the stigma surrounding mental illness.

TALK Family of Virginia
(757) 248-TALK (8255)
talkfamily.net

