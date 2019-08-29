Hampton Police seeking suspects in convenience store armed robbery

Posted 11:42 am, August 29, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store early Thursday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 1:36 a.m. for the robbery. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road, where they learned that two men entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The two took an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes and cell phone chargers, then fled on foot towards Atlantic Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a white shirt over his face, dark pants and black and yellow shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and white shoes.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

