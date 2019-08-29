Guests 50 and older pay for one day, visit Colonial Williamsburg the rest of 2019 free

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Are you over 50? You can save big while experiencing two of the most beautiful times of the year at Colonial Williamsburg!

Guests age 50 and older will be able to receive unlimited visits to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area and two art museums for the rest of the year for the price of a single-day ticket with the “50+ Pay for a Day” pass.

The pass will be available from September 3-October 31 and grants admissions to Colonial Williamsburg’s exhibition sites, historic trade shops and gardens, elect daily programs and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg during the fall and holiday seasons.

Free parking at the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center and shuttle buss transportation around the Historic Area and between museums, hotels and Merchants Square is also included with the pass.

Eligible guests must present a valid ID verifying their age during purchase. The promotional price is based on the single-day admission price of $44.99 and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

The “50+ Pay for a Day” pass will expire on December 31.

The passes are available at all Colonial Williamsburg ticket offices and online.

Click here or call 800-228-8878 toll-free for more information.