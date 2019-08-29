Franklin man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

FRANKLIN, Va. – A Franklin man pleaded guilty Thursday to producing child pornography involving an 11-year-old girl.

According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Quentin Myrick met the girl online in December 2018. He convinced the girl to produce child pornography and send it to him, and she complied.

When Myrick suspected the 11-year-old was talking to other boys, he posted the child pornography on her social media.

Myrick also produced child pornography with a second minor victim, a 17-year-old girl. Court documents say that when Myrick became angry with her, he posted her videos on social media as well.

Myrick faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 11.