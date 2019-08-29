× First Warning Forecast: Tracking perfect weather to end the work week

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the end of the week. Looks like we will finally see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 80s on Friday.

Your Labor Day weekend isn’t looking too bad. Saturday will be dry under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain around a 20 percent chance.

A cold front will move in for Labor Day giving us a chance for some storms. This cold front could keep Dorian away from us here. We will continue to monitor the hurricane. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin by Friday night and continue into the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas tonight and on Friday, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.

