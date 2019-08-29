Firefighters respond to Suffolk house fire, 1 person displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. – One person is without a home in Suffolk following a residential structure fire Thursday morning.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, dispatch was called at 8:06 a.m. The first unit arrived at the scene, located in the 3600 block of Fawn Court in the Deerfield neighborhood, at 8:14 a.m.

Battalion Chief Barney Howard said that when crews arrived, they found light to moderate smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home. Firefighters knocked down the fire, which was primarily contained to the kitchen.

The residence sustained minor smoke damage, but there were no injuries. The fire was called under control at 8:25 a.m.

The home’s occupant is being assisted by family, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.