Employee injured in Virginia Beach grocery store armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m., a call was received about an armed suspect entering a Food Lion off Salem Lakes Road and demanding money from a cashier.

Police said the suspect assaulted another employee, got money and ran from the store.

The employee had minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect has been described as a black man 6′ – 6’3″ in height with an athletic build wearing dark clothes and a mask.

If you have any information, please give a tip through Crime Line.