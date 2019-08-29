Breakout Games to hide $2K in Virginia Beach as part of public event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Breakout Games, the nation’s leading escape room brand, is breaking out of its four walls to host a treasure hunt with $2,000 cash strategically hidden around Virginia Beach.

The event is happening Thursday, August 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Breakout Games says it is hosting 25 Treasure Hunts across the nation this summer, and has seen about 3,000 participants per city, with locals searching for the 20, $100 bills led by clues released every 30 minutes.

Founded in 2014, Breakout Games is a leader in the growing escape-room industry, offering live-action entertainment at 44 locations in 28 states.

Each Breakout escape room features multiple hour-long scenarios where visitors must crack codes, discover clues and solve puzzles in order to “escape” along with family, friends and coworkers.

