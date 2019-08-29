Alex Trebek completes chemo, will return for season 36 of Jeopardy!

“Jeopardy!” is preparing for its 36th season. Great news! Beloved host, Alex Trebek, is back at work.

“It’s another day at the office, and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening,” Trebek said.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.” shared Trebek.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.

Season 36 is scheduled to return September 9.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.” he said.