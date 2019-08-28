× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tropical Storm off the East Coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers, storms, and the tropics… Tropical Storm Erin drifts between the East Coast and Bermuda today, about 200 miles off the coast. We will see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents again today. Minor tidal flooding is possible during times of high tide, similar to the past few days. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with drizzle and light showers. Some sunshine will try to break through this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 80s today, near normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will move in this evening and tonight with a cold front. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible. The cold front will reset our weather pattern for the end of the week.

We will see mostly sunny skies to end the work week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend. Sunshine will continue for Saturday with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Our next chance for showers and storms will move in on Monday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 28th

1992 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Dorian approaching Puerto Rico today. Dorian is centered about 85 miles SE of St. Croix and moving NW at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will pass over or near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today. Dorian is then forecast to move to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and near the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Erin starting to move north between the East Coast and Bermuda. Erin is centered about 265 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving NNW at 6 mph. Expect a turn to the north later today then NNE early Thursday morning with an increase in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, but then gradually weaken Thursday as it completes a transition to an extratropical cyclone.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.