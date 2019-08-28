Swimming advisory issued due to high bacteria levels for Kiptopeke State Park and Cape Charles beach

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – High bacteria levels in the waters of Cape Charles beach and Kiptopeke State Park has caused health officials to issue a swimming advisory.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) sent out a tweet about the bacteria results that exceed a “safe level.”

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

“The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them frequently to confirm this,” said Environmental Health Manager, Jon Richardson. “On the occasions when waters do fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.”

Signs have been posted at the Kiptopeke State Park Beach and the Town of Cape Charles Public Beach alerting the public of the advisories.

The signs read:

Warning! Swimming Advisory Bacteria Levels Do Not Meet State Water Quality Standards Swimming Not Recommended Until Further Notice

Health officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the standard. Environmental Health officials sample Kiptopeke State Park Beach and the Town of Cape Charles Public Beach on a weekly basis during the swimming season from late May to early September.

For additional information on beach advisories, contact the Northampton County Health Department at (757)-442-6228. To learn more about the beach water monitoring program in Virginia click here. For more information about recreational water swimming safety, visit the website.

