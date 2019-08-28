Swimming advisories issued for Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health issued swimming advisories for Fort Monroe and Buckroe middle beaches due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

According to a release by the department, the advisories affect five locations in Hampton: Fort Monroe’s Outlook Beach, three sports along Buckroe Beach and Salt Ponds Beach.

The swimming advisories do not mean the water is closed to swimmers, the department said. They mean that bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, and warn swimmers of elevated risk of illnesses.

Officials will continue to test the water and the public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.