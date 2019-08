VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Listen up, Chris Young fans.

The country star’s postponed concert that was scheduled to play Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach last Thursday, August 22 has been canceled, the venue announced on Facebook. It will not be rescheduled.

If you bought a ticket, refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online or by phone will automatically be refunded.

Download the News 3 app for updates.