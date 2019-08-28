Portsmouth Police officers placed on administrative leave after incident involving juveniles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Four police officers have been placed on administrative leave an incident involving several juveniles.

Earlier today, Police Chief Angela Greene notified the City Manager Dr. L. Pettis Patton of an incident involving an interaction with our ‘youngest citizens’ and Portsmouth Police Officers.

Chief Greene reviewed the citizen complaint about an incident that occurred the previous day and assigned staff to investigate the allegations immediately.

Based upon a preliminary review of the facts, the Portsmouth Police Department has placed four police officers on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

Chief Greene has stated, “I will take all necessary action to ensure that Portsmouth Police Department interactions with the community are respectful and appropriate under the circumstances.” No other details will be provided given the age of the citizens.