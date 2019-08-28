Police: Norfolk woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop with children in car

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman was arrested Saturday after police say she fled from a traffic stop with children in the car.

Tammy Dewar

Officers say they attempted to stop a vehicle on Indian River Road and Hawthorne Drive. The vehicle did not stop and a short pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a neighborhood off of Campostella Road., where the driver fled on foot. There were three juveniles in the vehicle when she fled, according to police.

She was captured a short time later, close to Oakwood near Princeton Avenue, in Norfolk.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Tammy Dewar of Norfolk. She was charged with Felony Eluding, Driving without an Operators License, and 3 counts of Felony Child Neglect.

There were no injuries and no property damage.

