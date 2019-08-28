News 3 partners with American Red Cross for Labor Day blood drive

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – News 3 is partnering with the American Red Cross for the Labor of Love Blood Drive over Labor Day weekend.

Everyone who donates will feel the joy of donating blood to those in need, plus they get one of these cool ARC tote bags (while supplies last).

“We are grateful for the support of News3 as they encourage our community to donate lifesaving blood” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Mid-Atlantic Blood Service Regions. “This much-needed push to engage eligible donors takes place each year during the summer to help us overcome a decline in our blood supply.”

The times and sites for the blood drives are:

Friday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, Monticello Market Place.

Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall.

Sunday, Sept. 1 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Greenbrier Mall and Patrick Henry Mall.

Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, Monticello Market Place.

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage and is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to give now so patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatment they need.

Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.

To donate blood, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.