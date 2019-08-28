Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer strikes out 200 for eighth straight season

WASHINGTON – For the eighth straight season, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer strikes out at least 200 batters in a single season.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night the three-time Cy Young winner struck out Baltimore Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz in the fourth inning to accomplish the feat.

Only one pitcher in Major League Baseball history has a longer streak of 200-strikeout seasons. Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who also won three Cy Young awards, holds the record with nine straight seasons.

Scherzer has a 2.41 ERA over the course of 21 games.

