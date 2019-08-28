Music news with “Some Guy Named Tias” from MOViN 107.7 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Some Guy Named Tias" from MOViN 107.7 (movin1077.com) shares the latest in music news including new albums from Missy Elliot and Taylor Swift, an announcement from Post Malone and Demi Lovato getting back into acting. Plus, he reveals how you can win tickets to see Chris Brown or win a trip to the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
