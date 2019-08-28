× Honoring your pet on Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

HAMPTON ROADS – While it may not be the happiest of days, August 28 marks an important day for pet owners who have had a beloved pet pass away.

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day is a day where pet owners are encouraged to think back on the good times they spent with a pet. The day was created in 2015 by a popular cat blogger in honor of her cat, Mr. Jazz.

Pet owners are encouraged to look through old pictures of their pets that have died and think about the good times spent together. If you are ready, experts suggest volunteering at an animal shelter to help adjust to life after having a pet.