Guy Fieri to visit Power Plant Hampton Roads restaurants

HAMPTON, Va. – Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will return to Virginia September 4 to visit his two new restaurants at Power Plant Hampton Roads.

Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy’s Pizza Parlor, which are next door to each other, opened June 27. Guy’s Pizza Parlor was a brand new dining concept for Guy, making its national debut when it opened at the Power Plant Hampton Roads.

“I’ve always loved coming to Virginia to film ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives’ and most recently, to open my Smokehouse down the road in Norfolk at the Waterside District. So, I’m really fired up to be opening two awesome concepts in Hampton,” said Guy Fieri. “We’re bringin’ my Dive & Taco Joint concept that people are loving in Kansas City and then next door, we’re bringing a real deal, old school Pizza Parlor. You’re gonna dig it!”

Fieri will be at Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. September 4. Guests can enter to win a meet and greet with Fieri here.