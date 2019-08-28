Four juveniles detained in Chesapeake Police pursuit that ended in Norfolk

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Police in Chesapeake detained four juveniles that stole a vehicle in Norfolk and drove it between the two cities around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, officers tried to pull over the vehicle with the four juveniles on D Street in Chesapeake after the vehicle was seen running a stop sign and because it had defective equipment.

The car eventually stopped in Oak Leaf Forest Apartments, which is when police say the four juveniles got out of the car and ran from officers.

Charges are pending for the juveniles involved.

According to police, no damages or injuries occurred during the police pursuit.

