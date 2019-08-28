× First Warning Forecast: Say hello to the sunshine!

We will continue to see tidal flooding due to the persistent northeasterly winds. Also, the rough surf will be sticking around for the next couple of days. Watch out for the red flags flying at area beaches. The cold front that moved through will help push Erin even further out to sea. Expect lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will start to clear overnight.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the end of the week. Looks like we will finally see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s on Thursday and mid and upper 80s on Friday.

Your Labor Day weekend isn’t looking too bad. Saturday will be dry under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain around a 20 percent chance. A cold front will move in for Labor Day giving us a chance for some storms. This cold front could keep Dorian away from us here. We will continue to monitor the hurricane. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Hurricane Hunters find Dorian strengthening. Dorian is located 90 miles north of San Juan Puerto Rico and is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Tropical Depression Erin is 195 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and is moving toward the NNE near 21 mph and a turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Erin is expected to transition to an extratropical cyclone on Thursday and then become absorbed by a larger low pressure system on Friday.

