HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Backpacks are an essential item for today's students, but they can cause problems if they weigh too much or are worn the wrong way.

Dr. John Harrington from CHKD joins us to discuss some of the health associated problems with backpacks and rising 8th grader Lyric Gregory demonstrates the proper way that a backpack should be worn to prevent back, shoulder and neck pain.

For more information visit CHKD.org.