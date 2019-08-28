65-year-old man dies in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 65-year-old man died when his 2015 Audi Q05 struck a tree on Route 58 in Suffolk.

According to officials, the driver, Joseph Craig Merrell, died at the scene of the crash.

Police believe Merrell was traveling eastbound on Route 58 when he tried getting onto the ramp to northbound 664, but instead, ran off the roadway, down the embankment and struck a tree.

No further information has been released by Virginia State Police about the crash.

