Eastern Shore man caught with $25K worth of marijuana products in Missouri, police say

Ralls County, MO (KMOV ) — A man from Northampton County, Virginia, was caught with 6 pounds of marijuana products after a traffic stop in Ralls County, Missouri.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on US 36 in Missouri on Monday. During the stop, the Shelbina Police Department’s K9 provided probable cause to the search the vehicle.

Police said Leomin Brady, 34, of Virginia was taken into custody after 6 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana wax and other marijuana products were found in the vehicle. The estimated values of the products is over $25,000, police said.