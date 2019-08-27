× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rough surf, tidal flooding, and a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tropical side effects… Tropical Depression Six continues to linger between the East Coast and Bermuda. We will see very little rain or wind impacts but rough surf with continue. The persistent northeast winds will trigger some minor tidal flooding near times of high tide. We will also see rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers. Highs will warm to near 80 with building humidity.

We will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the late afternoon to tomorrow night.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the end of the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with low rain chances. Highs will remain in the mid 80s this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 27th

1998 Hurricane Bonnie: Strong Winds – Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

2011 Hurricane Irene Strikes Northern Outer Banks & Eastern VA.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Dorian moving through the Windward Islands. Dorian is centered about 30 miles SE of St. Lucia and moving WNW at 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move across the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next several hours. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Tropical Depression Six continues lingering between the Southeast coast and Bermuda. TD 6 is centered about 365 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving SE at 2 mph. Little movement is expected today, then it will accelerate north Wednesday to NE Thursday through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected and the cyclone is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

