Tropical Storm Erin weakens to post-tropical cyclone

Tropical Storm Erin has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone, after original weakening to a tropical depression on Wednesday.

The storm is 225 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving toward the NNE near 15 mph. A turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Erin is expected to transition to an extratropical cyclone on Thursday and then become absorbed by a larger low pressure system on Friday.

According to News 3 Meteorologist April Loveland, rough surf will be the main threat from this system for us in Hampton Roads.

Tropical Storm Erin forms. Nothing changes for us here in Hampton Roads. Rough surf will be the main threat from this system. Watch out for the red flags at area beaches. #FirstWarn3 #tropicalstormerin #tropicalstorm #erin https://t.co/IXHyvoWRqV pic.twitter.com/1yGP9CmFCq — April Loveland (@April_Loveland) August 28, 2019

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, August 28

Location: 36.1 N 71.6 W

Moving: NNE at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

