Tropical Storm Erin forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Six has become Tropical Storm Erin.

The storm is drifting toward the west near 2 mph. The storm is expected to begin moving northward tonight and northeastward Wednesday and Wednesday night with an increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but then it should begin to transition to an extratropical cyclone Thursday through Thursday night.

According to News 3 Meteorologist April Loveland, rough surf will be the main threat from this system for us in Hampton Roads.

Tropical Storm Erin forms. Nothing changes for us here in Hampton Roads. Rough surf will be the main threat from this system. Watch out for the red flags at area beaches. #FirstWarn3 #tropicalstormerin #tropicalstorm #erin https://t.co/IXHyvoWRqV pic.twitter.com/1yGP9CmFCq — April Loveland (@April_Loveland) August 28, 2019

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 27

Location: 31.9 N 72.1 W

Moving: W at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

