Sentara Healthcare hosting hiring event for VB Strong Center opening in October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The new VB Strong Center plans to hire for new special positions as part of the city’s plans of continued support for the victims and families affected by the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Sentara Healthcare will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, August 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., for the VB Strong Center which opens in October 2019.

A Sentara spokesperson said that the center’s mission is to provide the victims, the families affected, and the community aid through offering “traditional and non-traditional mental health services, connections with community resources, and awareness”

The event will be held at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital’s Main Lobby located at 100 First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.

Manager/Patient Care Services – LCSW

Social Workers – MSW and LCSW

Community Engagement Specialist – Bachelor’s degree in related field

Insurance Verification Rep – prior medical insurance experience required

Operations Coordinator – prior data reporting experience required

Child Development Specialist

