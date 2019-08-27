Popeyes sold out of popular chicken sandwich – for now

Have you gotten the chance to try Popeyes’ chicken sandwich that’s taken the nation by storm? If you haven’t, unfortunately it may be a little while longer until you are able to get your hands on one.

In a video update on Twitter, the chain announced Tuesday that they’re sold out of the sandwich – at least for now.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The reason? You ate them all! They were so hard to come by that they not only caused long lines; one desperate bidder was even willing to shell out $7,466 on eBay for the elusive sandwich, according to the restaurant’s video.

Thanks to word of mouth, the Great Chicken Sandwich War of 2019 soon began, with customers – and the brands themselves – arguing which fast food chain has the better chicken sandwich.

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes hasn’t said exactly when they expect to have more sandwiches available, but if you want to be on top of things you can download their app and turn on push notifications.