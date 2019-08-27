Police searching for suspect after man shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division need help identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that occurred on August 27.

At around 6:38 a.m., officials were dispatched to a call in reference to a shooting victim at the 7–Eleven convenience store located in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard. Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was injured at another location and transported himself to the convenience store to seek aid for his injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate. Detectives are working diligently to confirm the location that the shooting occurred.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.00.