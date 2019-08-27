ODU introduces Chick-fil-A & school food trucks to campus

NORFOLK, Va. – Students returning to campus at Old Dominion University are in for a tasty surprise.

Three different variety food trucks can be found around campus! ODU Football tweeted pictures of the new food trucks, which feature Chick-fil-A, Mane Fare, and Monarch Pizza.

.@MonarchDining with some new toys on campus 👀 pic.twitter.com/nckjAmrnG2 — ODU Football (@ODUFootball) August 26, 2019

According to the ODU campus map online, the Chick-fil-A food truck can be found in between Kaufman Hall and the Engineering Systems building, near the monorail.

The Mane Fare food truck can be found outside the Webb Center near Constant Hall and the Monarch Pizza food truck is located outside the Mills Godwin Life Science building near the library.

