Man faces life threatening injuries after Hampton shooting

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that left one man with life threatning injuries.
According to officials, the shooting was in the 300 block of E. Mercury Boulevard and happened around 6:30 a.m.
A picture released by Hampton Police from the shooting scene does show tape across the path of the entrance to a 7-Eleven convenience store.
It is not known what lead to the shooting, but more information is to be released by officials.
Download the News 3 App for updates.
37.032824 -76.325946