Man faces life threatening injuries after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that left one man with life threatning injuries.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 300 block of E. Mercury Boulevard and happened around 6:30 a.m.

A picture released by Hampton Police from the shooting scene does show tape across the path of the entrance to a 7-Eleven convenience store.

It is not known what lead to the shooting, but more information is to be released by officials.

Officers investigating a shooting that occurred at 6:38 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Mercury Blvd. 1 adult male transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/EWasGjWrbT — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) August 27, 2019