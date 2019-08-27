Man dies in fatal Virginia Beach vehicle crash

Posted 11:44 am, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, August 27, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 66-year-old man died Monday following a vehicle crash in Virginia Beach around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the John Thomas Hawkins III was found dead at the scene of the crash, which was in the woods at a dead end on Southern Boulevard.

Officers of the departments’ Fatal Crash Team are still investigating the crash.

There are no further details to provide at this time.  Additional information will be released as it becomes available, said the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.