Man dies in fatal Virginia Beach vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 66-year-old man died Monday following a vehicle crash in Virginia Beach around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the John Thomas Hawkins III was found dead at the scene of the crash, which was in the woods at a dead end on Southern Boulevard.

Officers of the departments’ Fatal Crash Team are still investigating the crash.

There are no further details to provide at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, said the Virginia Beach Police Department.

