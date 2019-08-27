Man dies from injuries sustained in Norfolk stabbing

Posted 11:53 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, August 28, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue that left a man dead Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

There is no further information. This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about this stabbing is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

