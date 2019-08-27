Man dies from injuries sustained in Norfolk stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue that left a man dead Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

There is no further information. This is a developing story.

