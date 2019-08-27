Man dies after being hit by train in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a man died from being hit by a train on August 21.

Around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found an adult male deceased on the railroad tracks. They said his injuries were consistent with an impact from a train.

Police said there were no witnesses to the incident and that the Norfolk Southern train continued the journey.

The conductor was unaware the train struck anyone, according to police.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.