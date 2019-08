Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Labor Day week is also National Payroll Week, which recognizes the hard work of America's wage earners and the payroll professionals who prepare their paychecks.

William Dunn, of the non-profit American Payroll Association, joins us with tips on performing a paycheck check-up and getting the most out of each paycheck.

For more information visit www.NationalPayrollWeek.com.