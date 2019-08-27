Hampton University basketball standout Jermaine Marrow announces intention to transfer

HAMPTON, Va. – He’s one of the best scorers in the country. And now, he’s taking his shot with another college basketball program for his senior season.

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton University basketball’s first team All-Big South conference guard who finished eighth in the nation in scoring last season, announced via social media he will enter his name into the transfer portal to explore his options with other schools.

“I would like to thank hampton for everything but after talking wit a couple people I will be putting my name in the transfer portal,” Marrow wrote on his Twitter account.

Last season, Marrow, who starred at Heritage High School in Newport News, finished one point shy of the Pirates single season record of 855 held by Rick Mahorn. His 854 points as a junior were the most in a NCAA Division I-era season for Hampton University. His 24.4 points/game ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division I.

Jermaine also finished with the fourth highest single season points total in Big South Conference history along with the seventh highest single season scoring average in Big South Conference history (24.4). He ended his junior season with 1,987 points and is within range of Rick Mahorn’s school record of 2,418 career points. Marrow is on pace to become the 16th player in Big South Conference history to score 1,000 points in his first two years in the league.

