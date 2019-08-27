First Warning Forecast: Overcast, drizzle and rough surf
Weather & Health
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea tonight, pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. On Thursday night and Friday, the center of Dorian is forecast to move near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Some weakening is expected after Dorian moves across the higher terrain of Puerto Rico Wednesday night. Dorian is expected to gradually re-strengthen on Thursday and Friday while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas.
Tropical Depression Six is moving toward the NNW near 7 mph, but the cyclone should begin to move generally northward and then northeastward on Wednesday with an increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. The cyclone is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, but it should begin to acquire extratropical characteristics and weaken on Thursday.
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.