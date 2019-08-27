× First Warning Forecast: Overcast, drizzle and rough surf

Tropical Depression Six continues to linger between the East Coast and Bermuda. We will continue to deal with rough surf.

A couple spotty showers possible this evening. Otherwise, expect overcast skies with some light patchy fog. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s overnight.

We will need to continue to look out for tidal flooding due to the persistent northeasterly winds. Also, the rough surf will be sticking around for the next couple of days. We will want to watch out for the red flags flying at area beaches. A cold front will approach from the west on Wednesday. It will cross the area during the afternoon and evening. This will give us the chance for some storms. We’re looking at a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

We will continue to warm up through the end of the week. Looks like we will finally see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s on Thursday and mid and upper 80s on Friday. Your Labor Day weekend isn’t looking to bad. Saturday will be dry under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain around a 20 percent chance. A chance of storms for your Labor Day with highs in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea tonight, pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. On Thursday night and Friday, the center of Dorian is forecast to move near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Some weakening is expected after Dorian moves across the higher terrain of Puerto Rico Wednesday night. Dorian is expected to gradually re-strengthen on Thursday and Friday while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas.

Tropical Depression Six is moving toward the NNW near 7 mph, but the cyclone should begin to move generally northward and then northeastward on Wednesday with an increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. The cyclone is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, but it should begin to acquire extratropical characteristics and weaken on Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

