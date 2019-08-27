× First Warning Forecast: Cold front will bring the chance of late-day storms

Skies will be overcast overnight with some mist and drizzle. Patchy fog is possible with lows in the low 70s overnight.

Tropical Storm Erin will continue to churn well off the coast. We will continue to see tidal flooding due to the persistent northeasterly winds. Also, the rough surf will be sticking around for the next couple of days. Watch out for the red flags flying at area beaches. A cold front will approach from the west on Wednesday. It will cross the area during the afternoon and evening. This will give us the chance for some storms. We’re looking at a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. This cold front will also help push Erin even further out to sea.

Temperatures will continue to warm up through the end of the week. Looks like we will finally see some sunshine! Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s on Thursday and mid and upper 80s on Friday. Your Labor Day weekend isn’t looking too bad. Saturday will be dry under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain around a 20 percent chance. A chance of storms for your Labor Day with highs in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Erin is drifting toward the west near 2 mph. The storm is expected to begin moving northward tonight and northeastward Wednesday and Wednesday night with an increase in forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but then it should begin to transition to an extratropical cyclone Thursday through Thursday night.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea overnight, pass over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. Dorian is forecast to move near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday night, and near or to the east of the central Bahamas on Friday. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Some weakening is expected after Dorian moves across the higher terrain of Puerto Rico. Dorian is expected to gradually re-strengthen on Thursday and Friday while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and southeastern and central Bahamas.

Meteorologist April Loveland

